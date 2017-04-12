Pennsylvania Republican Party says drug czar likely to be Marino

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The head of the Pennsylvania Republican Party says the next national drug czar is likely to be US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station). He says it was Marino who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump.

Party chairman Val DiGiorgio said Tuesday that “any day now” he expects the official announcement from the White House that the four-term 10th district congressman has been chosen as director of national drug control policy.

DiGiorgio says he bases that belief on conversations he had Tuesday with people in Marino’s office and the White House. Marino’s spokesman and the White House are declining to comment. The 64-year-old Marino lives in Cogan Station.

He’s a former Lycoming County prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush. He also worked for the embattled casino owner Louis DeNaples.