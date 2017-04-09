Pennsylvania news and sports scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House Republican majority this week muscled through a $31.5 billion response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget plan. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate with a heavy emphasis on belt-tightening in human services, prisons and state operations to whittle down a massive deficit. The Democratic Wolf proposed a $32.3 billion spending plan in February. It’s a relatively austere plan compared to his two previous proposals.

Income and sales tax rates would see no increase under both plans. But counties warn that House GOP spending cuts in human services and criminal justice programs would force increases in county property tax bills. Meanwhile, the House GOP is opposing every penny of Wolf’s $1 billion tax plan. Wolf says his plan makes companies pay their fair share by closing tax loopholes.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria. Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul, a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States, organized of Friday’s rally in Allentown. He and other demonstrators say that if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s administration is toppled, chaos will erupt.

“ISIS will be in Damascus, after that Jordan, Lebanon, and within a month will be in Europe,” he tells WPVI-TV . The city has one of the nation’s largest Syrian populations. They’re mostly Christian. The Rev. Anthony Sabbagh says in doing the airstrikes the U.S. “became the judge, the jury, and the executioner.” He says he was speaking only for himself. Syrians in Allentown assert that civilians were exposed to chemical weapons from a rebel arsenal hit by Syrian warplanes.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The World Cycling League is teaming up with an eastern Pennsylvania college to build a $20 million indoor cycling track. The National Velodrome and Events Center at Albright College in Reading will have 2,500 spectator seats and also serve as the league’s global headquarters. Officials hope to begin construction by late summer and open the track in time for the 2018-19 school year.

The facility will be only the second of its kind in the United States. The VELO Sports Center in Carson, California, opened three years ago. David Chauner, the league’s CEO, says the velodrome will attract world-class cyclists to live, train and race in the area. If the track is built as planned, it will be available for athletes who wish to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

