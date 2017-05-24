Pennsylvania moves to comply with federal Real ID law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are approving a bill designed to comply with federal identification standards for people who want to fly or enter federal facilities. The House passed the Real ID bill Wednesday by a 190 to 1 vote. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll sign it. The state Senate voted Tuesday 49-1 to approve a bill directing state government to comply with the 2005 Real ID law.

Residents wouldn’t be forced to obtain a so-called Real ID, and the bill would allow the Department of Transportation to continue producing driver’s licenses and photo identification cards that don’t meet the heightened standard.

Pennsylvania faces a June 6 deadline to become compliant for Pennsylvania licenses to be sufficient to get into federal facilities, such as military bases. Next year, Real ID’s heightened standards kick in for people boarding commercial airliners. About half the states are compliant.

