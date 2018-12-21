Home
Pennsylvania jobless rate rises, as pool of job-seekers grew

Pennsylvania jobless rate rises, as pool of job-seekers grew

WKOK Staff | December 21, 2018 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose slightly in November after steadily dropping to a nearly two-decade low, as the pool of job-seekers grew and payrolls shrank.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent last month. It was the first month-to-month increase since mid-2016.
The national rate is 3.7 percent.


A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 21,000, as employment rose by 17,000 to a record of nearly 6.2 million. Unemployment also rose by 3,000 to 269,000.
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 5,400 in November. Construction grew, while manufacturing and education and health services shrank.
Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff