Pennsylvania hunters get preliminary OK on semi-automatics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to letting hunters use semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.

Tuesday’s move comes in the wake of a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in November, that gives the game commission the authority to regulate semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and air guns.

The commission will hold a final vote on the measure at its next quarterly meeting March 27-28 in Harrisburg.

The use of semi-automatic rifles for hunting has been debated by legislators in some form since 2011.

The game commission has studied the use of semi-automatic weapons by hunters in neighboring states and concluded there’s no decrease in hunter safety.