Pennsylvania House passes pension reform

HARRISBURG–The state house has passed, and sent to the governor, the pension reform bill approved by the senate earlier this week.

State senator John Gordner(R-27th, Berwick), told us what the bill accomplished saying, “The biggest thing it does frankly is it moves the risk off the tax payer. The person who benefits from the retirement benefit is the going to be one that holds almost all the risk not the tax payer, and that’s really the big difference.”

The bill passed the House of Representatives today by a vote of 143-53. It previously passed the Senate on Monday, by a vote of 40-9.

The proposal doesn’t make any changes to benefits already earned by existing employees or retirees. The measure now goes to Governor Tom Wolf, who is anticipated to sign the legislation into law.