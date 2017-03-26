Pennsylvania AP Headlines and Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is trying to turn the corner on the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, but the former FBI director who authored a scathing report on it more than four years ago says more changes are needed. A jury’s guilty verdict against Graham Spanier on Friday to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment made him the last of the three former high-ranking administrators to be held criminally culpable for how they handled a 2001 complaint about Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. Penn State says the justice system has produced “closure” in the criminal cases that began with Sandusky’s arrest in 2011.

But former FBI director Louis Freeh says Penn State needs “new leadership and vision” and wants Penn State President Eric Barron to resign.

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one person was killed and three others injured, one critically, in a pair of unrelated shootings near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Two suspects were arrested. Police in Indiana borough said a shooting during a confrontation early Saturday between two groups of men injured two people. Twenty-one-year-old Thomas Stanko, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangering.

In the second shooting blocks away, authorities said 21-year-old Carlos Recaldecampos was targeted over a previous dispute and died hours later. A 20-year-old woman described as a bystander was critically injured. Twenty-year-old Matthew McNevin of Indiana, Pennsylvania was charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Court documents don’t list attorneys and phone numbers for the defendants couldn’t be found Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The testimony of former Pennsylvania State Treasurer Rob McCord is painting a stark portrait of how political, and official, business gets done in a state without campaign finance limits and with a Legislature that has no intention of stemming the political money flow. In short, it suggests how much revolves around the people who are able to make big campaign donations.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, of Allegheny County, says it’s getting out of hand. He says more and more money is pouring into politics and stopping regular people from running. McCord is a cooperating witness in the FBI’s pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania government. He gave four days of testimony in a bribery trial of a wealthy investment adviser who had sought to expand his investment business with the state.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police said a man and a youth were cited for disorderly conduct but no arrests were reported as supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump faced off in Philadelphia. Scores of people taking part in a Make America Great Again demonstration, part of a nationwide event, gathered near Independence Hall at midday Saturday. They were opposed by a smaller group of black-clad anti-Trump protesters separated by police barricades.

Demonstrators supporting the president had planned to march down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan said they were advised to stop around City Hall because of “concerns for their safety and for innocent people.” Both groups dispersed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue spring training games on Newsradio 1070 WKOK-AM. They are back on the radio at 1pm today. You can hear continuing CBS Sportsradio coverage at WKOK.com.

In Penn State Hockey, Penn State beats Union 10-3 to reach elite 8

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments and all the scores from Saturday:

