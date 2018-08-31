Penns Drive open after flooding washed it away

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Penns Drive is now open. A Valley road that experienced a ‘wash-out’ during last month’s flooding is back open. Art Thomas, the engineer for Monroe Township, Snyder County tells us, Penns Drive reopened Friday. The closure was between Chicken Hawk Run and Attig Road, a section which is important to school traffic and other local traffic.

About six weeks ago, heavy rains and flooding destroyed the 40-year-old, seven-foot wide pipe. Monroe Township was awarded an emergency permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection August 3 to fast track the project. The project cost over $100,000 and was completed Friday afternoon.