PennDOT’s Northumberland and CSVT update

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT is out with some updates for the CSVT and Northumberland road projects.
- The contractor working on the CSVT says they will change the traffic pattern this week on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. There will be a lane shift near Ridge Road to allow more room for bridge pier construction. There will be slight delays when the traffic shift is implemented.
- Within the next two weeks, they say they’ll shift the Susquehanna River causeway to the north side of the river, and while that is happening, there will be a boating restriction.
- In the Montandon area, and in Point Township, there will be delays on Hidden Paradise Road and Ridge Road, while bridge beams are brought to a work site.
- In Northumberland, Phase 6 is underway with new temporary traffic signals at Orange and King Streets, and a different detour route for Route 147.
- There are times when the Front Street work is being conducted 24 hours a day, including on the weekend.
- In Sunbury, the Route 11 north traffic detoured traffic is contributing to delays on Front Street.