PennDOT’s Northumberland and CSVT update

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT is out with some updates for the CSVT and Northumberland road projects.

The contractor working on the CSVT says they will change the traffic pattern this week on Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. There will be a lane shift near Ridge Road to allow more room for bridge pier construction. There will be slight delays when the traffic shift is implemented.

Within the next two weeks, they say they’ll shift the Susquehanna River causeway to the north side of the river, and while that is happening, there will be a boating restriction.

In the Montandon area, and in Point Township, there will be delays on Hidden Paradise Road and Ridge Road, while bridge beams are brought to a work site.

In Northumberland, Phase 6 is underway with new temporary traffic signals at Orange and King Streets, and a different detour route for Route 147.

There are times when the Front Street work is being conducted 24 hours a day, including on the weekend.

In Sunbury, the Route 11 north traffic detoured traffic is contributing to delays on Front Street.