PennDOT: Work resumes on Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday

SUNBURY – After performing unannounced work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge last Friday, PennDOT is now announcing work scheduled for Thursday on the bridge with advanced notice. PennDOT says crews will be back on the bridge tomorrow, which is Route 61 north between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam, for debris removal.

The right lane of the bridge will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PennDOT also says there will be periodic stoppages of both lanes of northbound traffic during these hours. Motorists should allow plenty of extra time or seek an alternate route. Last week there were hour long delays and miles of traffic in Sunbury during the work.