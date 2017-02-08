PennDOT warns motorists to be alert for snow squalls

MONTOURSVILLE – With wintry winds and snow still to come in the forecast, PennDOT is re-issuing some advice. The department is advising motorists to slow down, pay attention, and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls that may occur.

Motorists should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roadways to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating visibility.

If drivers do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn your headlights on.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Stay in your lane. Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

PennDOT is prepared for expected storms, with equipment ready. However, motorists are reminded roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling.