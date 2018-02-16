PennDOT vacates graffiti highway to mining company

CENTRALIA – Centralia’s famously known abandoned highway is no longer owned by PennDOT. PennDOT recently vacated and turned over an old portion of Route 61 named “Graffiti Highway” outside Centralia to coal mining company Pitreal Corporation.

Jeff Wenner, PennDOT District Right of way Administrator, “We took a hard look and said, “Ok, are we ever going to ever need that area for a highway again?” It was determined we never had any plans of relocating.”

Wenner says PennDOT then started the Right of Way Vacation process to turn the property over to Pitreal, a subsidiary of Pagnotti Enterprises in Wilkes-Barre.

Wenner says another reason for the decision was over growing concerns from EMS responders about certain dangerous activities happening that resulted in injuries, “We saw a Facebook post where people were having drag races down there. We had different activities like that where folks were planning activities on that stretch of highway.”

Wenner says hundreds of “no trespassing” signs had been posted as well and assistance from state police was sought to try to control the problem. The highway’s been abandoned for 25 years and has become a popular tourist destination for its smoking cracked asphalt and hundreds of spar painted words and images.