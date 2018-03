SUNBURY – A tractor-trailer crash south of Sunbury will be cleaned up today and that means a short road closure. The crash is on Route 147 at Jews Hollow Road in Lower Augusta Township. PennDOT says the closure, starting about 9:30am or so, will last several hours. They say they’ll post a detour using Route 890, Brush Valley Road, Dornsife Mountain Road and Boyles Run Road.