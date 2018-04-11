PennDOT: Norry work delayed, and another park meeting set

Slight delay on some of the work in Northumberland and another community meeting set for next month

NORTHUMBERLAND – There is a delay in the 24/7 work which was scheduled for Northumberland this week, and another community meeting will be held next month…those are the updates from PennDOT.

Mindy Foresman, a PennDOT Transportation Construction Manager told us, they are extending their Front Street work zone a half block to King Street. That means they need to wait while utility companies mark the pavement.

She said they’ll extend this Front Street phase of the project from Sheetz Avenue to King Street. That means no work on Front Street this week, and crews will return next week. The 24-hour a day work won’t start for a few weeks.

Foresman said a full daytime only crew is continuing their work on Duke Street. Additionally, she says a community roundtable with PennDOT is set for May 17th at 2 p.m. in King Street Park. New temporary traffic signals are being installed as well on Front Street at the King and Orange Street intersections. The new signals will be activated as an as yet undetermined date.