PennDOT to host public meeting on Duke Street project

NORTHUMBERLAND – Utility work is underway and now PennDOT says they are ready to start the big Northumberland project. PennDOT tells us in a news release, they will host a public meeting to discuss the Duke Street reconstruction project Wednesday, June 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. It will be held at the Front Street Station restaurant.

The project includes the reconstruction of Route 147 (Duke Street), Route 11 (Water Street), plus Route 11 South (Front Street), and Route 147 (King Street). Work will be done in phases to minimize impacts of residents, businesses and motorists. Some night work is also scheduled.

The meeting will include a presentation, followed by an open house. There will be an opportunity to for attendees to review and comment on the project and traffic control plans. PennDOT Representatives and the project contractor will answer questions. Preliminary work, including tree trimming, tree removal, and the demolition of a house is scheduled to begin June 5.