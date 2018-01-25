PennDOT to close Reagan Street Friday for hydrant repair

Reagan Street in Sunbury Closed Tomorrow for Hydrant Replacement

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, are advised Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 26, between 3rd Street and 4th Street so the water company can replace a fire hydrant. The closure is expected to begin at 7 AM and last several hours. A signed detour will be in place using local streets.

Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Dan Ramer tells WKOK the hydrant is leaking, and not at an ideal location for traffic. Ramer says the municipal authority received the OK from PennDOT. Crews hope to have work completed in about 2 hours.