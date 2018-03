MONTOURSVILLE– PennDOT will be cleaning up some state routes March 26- March 29 in Northumberland County.

The Department of Transportation says crews will be picking up litter along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships, and Route 147 in Turbot and West Chillisquaque Townships.

They say traffic will not be impacted by the litter cleanup, however PennDOT asks motorists to be alert and watch for workers near the roadway.