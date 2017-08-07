Home
PennDOT: Some night work in Lewisburg on Route 15

WKOK Staff | August 7, 2017 |

LEWISBURG – Some night work in Lewisburg on Route 15 this week. PennDOT is alerting motorists that the right lane of Route 15 in Lewisburg, Union County will be closed for a few nights while work is being done on a water main.

 

Route 15, just north of Route 45, will be restricted to one lane heading southbound for two or three nights beginning tonight (8/7/17).    The work will be done between 7pm – 6am., weather permitting and the schedule could change. For all the up to the minute roadwork information in Pennsylvania you can check 511PA.com. (Christopher Elio)

