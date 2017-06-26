PennDOT says lots of thought goes into tree work in Northumberland

Click here to see a map of where trees were removed, and where replacement trees will be placed

Northumberland’s trees are the focus of PennDOT planners

NORTHUMBERLAND – For three years, Northumberland will be without a lot of trees on Route 147, and Route 11, but eventually, a lot of new trees will be planted. PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman is a project manager and she tells us, a lot of thought goes into Norry’s trees.

She said they have several criteria for replacement trees. First, will the replacement tree be messy. They don’t use trees that drop a lot of berries. Beyond that, “We look at areas such as the size of the tree reaching maturity, we want to know how big it’s going to get, when it’s fully grown. We look at the general site conditions and whether the species of trees that we’re planting are conducive to trimming. We want to make sure there is enough room for the roots to spread when it starts to grow.”

As for the tree replacement decision making, she says they’ve had some conversations Northumberland’s Shade Tree Commission. She also said the replacement trees won’t go exactly where a tree was removed, but in most cases, the new tree will go near the spot where a tree was removed, “We will be planting Shademaster Thornless Honeylocust, Greenspire Littleleaf Linden, American Hornbeam and Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry.:

She said they have looked at successful tree replacement projects in State College and Philadelphia.

Click above to hear all of PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman’s remarks about trees.