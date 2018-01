From PennDOT: Montoursville, PA – Motorists in in Northumberland County are advised that Route 44 is closed in Lewis Township between Turbotville and the Montour County line due to a vehicle crash.

A detour is in place using Route 4001 (County Line Road) and Route 1012 (Comly Road).

Frm WKOK: There are reports of a fatality at this MVA.