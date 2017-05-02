UPDATE: PennDOT Road Closures

MONTOURSVILLE – Several routes throughout the region are closed as a result of last night’s storms. Because of flooding in Montour County, Route 54 is closed between Route 254 in Derry Township and Interstate 80 at Mausdale in Valley Township.

In Columbia County, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between exit 242 in Columbia County and exit 256 in Luzerne County, but it’s being reported that it is open now. The closure was a result a tractor trailer full of garbage being turned on its side.

According to state police at Hazleton, no injuries were reported, and the interstate remains closed.

Montour County had a few other road closures this morning due to flooding. Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) from Route 54 to PP&L Road in Anthony Townshipand Route 1006 (Preserve Road/Ant Hill Road) from Route 54 in Anthony Township to Strawberry Road in Anthony Township.

There are roughly a dozen closed roadways in Lycoming County as of 8am this morning.

PennDOT wants to remind drivers to watch for standing water on roadways and not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

(Christopher Elio)