PennDOT reveals their options for the CSVT southern section

SELINSGROVE – PennDOT is out with their preference for the southern section of the CSVT. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the department said, they favor what was previously identified as a the ‘Eastern Alternative’ for the highway. They said that alternative ‘better meets the traffic needs and has the least impact on homes, farms and is less noisy.

The revision of the southern section of the CSVT was made necessary by the realization earlier this year that the highway couldn’t go over PPL fly ash basins which remain in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. A redrawing of the highway was necessary. The revelation of their preferred alignment comes a week prior to a PennDOT CSVT meeting next Wednesday at the Selinsgrove Middle School.

Below is PennDOT’s statement on the their preferred alignment of the highway as well as links to PennDOT’s CSVT website.

11/8/17 UPDATE : PennDOT has announced it is recommending the Eastern Alternative for realigning CSVT and the PA 61 Connector around the ash basins. The recommendation follows detailed studies performed over the summer, which have allowed PennDOT to compare the three alternate routes (known as the Western, Central, and Eastern Alternatives) based on many factors. PennDOT is recommending the Eastern Alternative because it better meets the traffic needs of the project, and of the three alternatives, has the least impact to residences, the least impact to farmlands, and the least noise impact.

The three alternate routes studied, as well as tables comparing the engineering characteristics and environmental impacts of each, can be viewed using the links below. More detailed maps and additional information will be displayed at the public meeting.

Click here for an overview map of the Western (orange), Central (pink), and Eastern (green) Alternatives.

Click here for a comparison of the engineering characteristics of each alternative.

Click here for a comparison of the environmental impacts of each alternative.

Next meeting:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Time: 6:30 P.M. to 7:15 P.M. Presentation; 7:15 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Open House

Location: Selinsgrove Middle School, 401 18th Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870