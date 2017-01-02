PennDOT recaps 2016 construction project accomplishments

MONTOURSVILLE – 2016 was a busy year for the construction projects in the Susquehanna Valley. PennDOT tells us in the nine-county District 3-0, they opened bids for 94 contracts totaling nearly $148-million. Of those contracts, 46 were for roadway work and 48 were for bridge work.

Two major projects in the region got underway in 2016. The CSVT River Bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township with Route 15 in Winfield is starting to take shape. The work will be done in 2020. Also CSVT earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four lane section of Route 147 got underway. The work should be done in 2019.

On Interstate 80, the Intelligent Transportation System project was implemented, including the construction of Dynamic Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and Closed Circuit Television in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour and Union Counties. Work should be completed this May.

In Northumberland County, Routes 61 was repaved from Uniontown to Weigh Scales in Coal and Ralpho Townships. Route 147 resurfacing was completed from Hallowing Run Road to Brush Valley Road in Lower and Upper Augusta Townships. Also, Route 147 was resurfaced from Dalmatia to the Route 225 intersection in Lower Mahanoy Township.

In Snyder County, roadwork was completed on Route 15 in both directions between the Routes 11 and 15 split and County Line Road. In Union County, Route 15 resurfacing was completed from Abbey Lane in East Buffalo Township to north of Route 192 in Lewisburg.