PennDOT ready for input on southern section of CSVT

MONTOURSVILLE– PennDOT’s first draft of the CSVT Southern Section design…will soon be unveiled. The public will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project southern section at a public meeting to held by PennDOT.

On Thursday May, 25 at the Selinsgrove Middle School PennDOT’s project design team will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. An open house will follow and project design team members will be available to address question and receive feedback.

The CSVT southern section is a four-lane limited access highway in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County. The new highway will connect Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to U.S. 15 south of Winfield, and the project will include a connector from the new highway to the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Route 61.

At PennDOT’s last public meeting in February, the department said engineering and environmental challenges had arisen during final design of the southern section. PennDOT has determined the CSVT and Route 61 Connector alignments must be modified to minimize acid rock excavation and to avoid the nearby PPL fly ash waste basins.

The department says the alternatives that will be shown at this meeting are preliminary, and can be adjusted. It is anticipated that a preferred alternative will be chosen later in the year and presented at a future meeting. They say, all residents, business owners, and other interested parties are strongly encouraged to participate in the public meeting and offer their opinions and suggestions.