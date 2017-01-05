Home
PennDOT pre-treating roads to prepare for winter weather this evening

PennDOT pre-treating roads to prepare for winter weather this evening

Ali Stevens | |

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT is out today pre-treating roads to prepare for any winter weather we may experience starting this evening.  AccuWeather is calling for snow at times this evening into tomorrow.

 

PennDOT will complete anti-icing work today, which involves wetting the highway with salt brine before the storm arrives.  The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond on the road in the early stages of a storm.

 

Anti-icing trucks may been seen along interstate highways and other heavily traveled roads.  The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to PennDOT trucks.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by Ali Stevens

News Anchor at Newsradio 1070 WKOK