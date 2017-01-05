PennDOT pre-treating roads to prepare for winter weather this evening

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT is out today pre-treating roads to prepare for any winter weather we may experience starting this evening. AccuWeather is calling for snow at times this evening into tomorrow.

PennDOT will complete anti-icing work today, which involves wetting the highway with salt brine before the storm arrives. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond on the road in the early stages of a storm.

Anti-icing trucks may been seen along interstate highways and other heavily traveled roads. The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to PennDOT trucks. (Ali Stevens)