PennDOT opened bids for third CSVT contract

MONTOURSVILLE—Bids were opened today for the third contract for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. PennDOT opened bids for the construction of the US 15 Interchange just south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County.

According to a statement from PennDOT today, the contract includes 1.5 million cubic yards of earthwork, four bridges, almost a mile of reconstruction of Route 15, and a temporary bridge over Route 15.

PennDOT says five bids were submitted by private companies, the unofficial low bid of $37.2 million was from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc.

PennDOT will review the bids and plans to award a contract in the next few weeks. Work is expected to begin in May with completion in 2019. (Sarah Benek)