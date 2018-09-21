PennDOT: New Duke Street detour starts Saturday

Big milestone Saturday on the Northumberland Duke Street project

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT says the detour in Northumberland is changing Saturday when they start another phase of the $13 million Duke Street project.

Mindy Foresman, a project manager says contractors working on Phase Seven will close Duke Street between Front Street and Second Street. Then starting Monday, the contractor will work six days of a week

Northbound Route 147 traffic will use Orange Street to go to Third Street, and then back to Duke Street. Southbound Route 147 traffic will use Second Street to get to King Street and then south to Water Street.

Foresman tells us, this detour route will be the detour which is used in the next two phases, which the department does hope to complete this year. She said they hope to put a wearing coat of pavement on Duke Street to smooth some of the bumps.

She also said they hope to make some improvements to the pavement surfaces at Orange and Front Streets.