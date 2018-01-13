PennDOT lists road closings because of flooding

After 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in parts of The Valley, PennDOT is out with a list of road closures.

Columbia

Route 118 between Route 239 in Jackson Township and Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township.

Lycoming County

* (All lanes open) Interstate 180 eastbound lane restriction about 0.5 miles west of the Northumberland County line due to a vehicle crash.

Route 239 between Route 118 in Lairdsville and Route 42 in Franklin Township.

Snyder County

* (Open) Route 1021 (Old Sunbury Road) between Victor Lane in Monroe Township and the entrance to Kmart in Shamokin Dam.

Union County