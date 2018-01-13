Home
PennDOT lists road closings because of flooding

WKOK Staff | January 13, 2018 |

After 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in parts of The Valley, PennDOT is out with a list of road closures.

Columbia

 

  • Route 118 between Route 239 in Jackson Township and Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township.

 

Lycoming County

 

  • * (All lanes open) Interstate 180 eastbound lane restriction about 0.5 miles west of the Northumberland County line due to a vehicle crash.
  • Route 239 between Route 118 in Lairdsville and Route 42 in Franklin Township.

 

Snyder County

 

  • * (Open) Route 1021 (Old Sunbury Road) between Victor Lane in Monroe Township and the entrance to Kmart in Shamokin Dam.

 

Union County

 

  • Route 3003 (Cold Run Road/Grand Valley Road/8th Street/Millmont Road) between Route 45/Main Street in Hartleton and 8th Street in Mifflinburg.
  • Route 3004 (Trails End Road/Creek Road/Red Ridge Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

 

