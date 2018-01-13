PennDOT lists road closings because of flooding

After 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in parts of The Valley, PennDOT is out with a list of road closures.
Columbia
- Route 118 between Route 239 in Jackson Township and Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township.
Lycoming County
- * (All lanes open) Interstate 180 eastbound lane restriction about 0.5 miles west of the Northumberland County line due to a vehicle crash.
- Route 239 between Route 118 in Lairdsville and Route 42 in Franklin Township.
Snyder County
- * (Open) Route 1021 (Old Sunbury Road) between Victor Lane in Monroe Township and the entrance to Kmart in Shamokin Dam.
Union County
- Route 3003 (Cold Run Road/Grand Valley Road/8th Street/Millmont Road) between Route 45/Main Street in Hartleton and 8th Street in Mifflinburg.
- Route 3004 (Trails End Road/Creek Road/Red Ridge Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.