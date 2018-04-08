PennDOT is about to start ‘round the clock’ work in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Starting Monday, roadwork in Northumberland goes 24/7 with ‘round-the-clock’ work by crews on Front Street, which is Route 11 south. PennDOT, in an update, says the excavation and paving will take place on the right side of the road between Hanover Street and Sheetz Avenue. During this time, they’ll be no parking permitted on Front Street in that work area.

Additionally, PennDOT says the 24/7 work on Duke Street will not begin until later this year. Also, a new temporary traffic signals at Front and Orange Streets is scheduled to be implemented later this month. A new signal at Front and King Streets will go active next month.

A truck ban is posted but many trucks are still driving through Northumberland, which is leading to damage on the Duke Street detour route and many complaints from motorists and neighbors. Police say they’ve cited hundreds of truckers.