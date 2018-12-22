PennDOT: Two years of Norry work on Duke, Front and Water Streets

Update on Northumberland Duke Street project

NORTHUMBERLAND – Despite encountering utility issues and bad weather, PennDOT officials say the Northumberland Duke Street project has been fairly successful. Mindy Foresman, PennDOT Transportation Construction Manager, joined WKOK Sunrise to discuss the timeline for the rest of the project.

Foresman highlighted the work that still needs to be done on Duke Street, “Between Front Street and Depot Avenue, and then we have to do the intersection of Duke and Water Streets, the concrete intersection, and once we get that done in the spring, Duke Street will be done.”

Foresman also discussed the remaining work on Front Street, “With Front Street, what we have to do is there is a section between Hanover and Prince Street, which is a little bit to the west of Hanover, and to the east of Prince Street that we were not able to finish this year.”

Foresman also says there will be temporary traffic lights in place again once crews return to work in the spring, “The light at King and Orange Street will be used again until we get the rest of phase 9 done and all of phase 10. Then the signal at King Street will not be used. The signal at Orange Street will be used, and then there will be also a signal placed at Duke and Third Street.”

Most of the work for the project is expected to be completed in 2019, but the project is officially scheduled to end in June 2020. You can hear more from Mindy Foresman by visiting the WKOK podcast page.