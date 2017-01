UPDATE AT 7:45 a.m. — THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN

Motorists traveling in Columbia County are advised that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at the Mifflinville/Route 339 Exit due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

A detour is in place using Route 339 and Route 93 to Conyngham.

Motorists should drive with caution and be alert for slick and icy road conditions.