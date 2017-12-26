PennDOT holiday week sked for CSVT and Duke Street projects

MONTOURSVILLE – The state Department of Transportation is out with the CSVT and Duke Street holiday work schedules.

On the CSVT, between Christmas and New Years Day holidays, the CSVT work on Route 15 and on Route 147 will be suspended until January 2. At that time, they’ll resume the occasional bottleneck on Route 15 southbound and some intermittent stoppages in both directions for blasting near the highway.

On Route 147, traffic is using a crossover over Chillisquaque Creek, while the old bridge at that location is replaced. No work will take place there until January 2.

In Northumberland, work continues this week on Duke Street and Front Street. Motorists should expect daytime flagging, lane shifts and delays. Despite the high volume of trucks passing through Northumberland at this time, PennDOT say the truck ban is still in effect.