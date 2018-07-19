PennDOT announces more detour changes

NORTHUMBERLAND – Phase 6 of the $13 million Northumberland streets project begins Thursday at 1pm. On Duke Street, this phase of the project will focus on an area from Third Street to just south Second Street nearing Park Ave.

Mindy Foresman is a project manager for PennDOT, “This project is what we call a ‘full depth reconstruction.’ So we are going from the sub-grade down. We are taking out 22 ¾ inches of blacktop and stone underneath the blacktop, but we are also upgrading the drainage system.”

Foresman says the project as a whole is 6 weeks to 2 months behind due to surprises that have come up throughout the project, like learning what’s actually under the road, “Northumberland is a very old town, it was incorporated almost 250 years ago. So we’re dealing with a system that’s… very old, and over the years, plans get mislabeled or they get lost and we never know what we’re going to find.”

PennDOT has scheduled a community meeting regarding this project that will be held in King Street Park, next Thursday, July 26, at 2pm. New detours go into effect Thursday at 1pm and are expected to remain in effect until November.

The Duke Street detour will shift too: Northbound Route 147 traffic will use Orange Street to Fourth Street then back to Duke Street. Sound bound Route 147 traffic will use Third Street to King Street, then King Street to Water Street.

This detour will be in use from now until November.

The new temporary traffic signals at Orange Street and King Street will be activated from now until November.

There are new turning lanes for southbound Route 11 traffic approaching King Street with two left turn lanes now (one for south Rt. 147/Sunbury bound traffic, another lane for motorists who will go south on Route 11).

Work on Front Street is taking place between the old W & L site and Hanover Street. Eventually, Hanover Street will be blocked but not at this time.