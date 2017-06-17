PennDOT announces County Line Road closure sked

County Line Road detour starts soon

NORTHUMBERLAND— CSVT progress is going to mean a detour for a busy local road in Union County later this month. PennDOT issued a CSVT update and said a detour is scheduled to begin Wednesday June 28 on a section of County Line Road, west of Route 15. The detour uses Park Road, Grangers Road and Route 15.

As for work next week…Work in Snyder County for the Winfield Interchange continues. Construction of the acceleration and deceleration lanes on Route 15 north of Grangers Road in Monroe Township. PennDOT says the passing lanes of Route 15 will still be closed in both directions while work is completed on the median.

The reconstruction of Route 147 north of Ridge Road also continues with the contactor working around the clock this weekend through next week. Flagging and long delays for motorists are common in this work zone.