Penna. news headline and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities. Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.

A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police. Sandusky wasn’t arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing. Spanier also plans to appeal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities and Conversation Starters

SACREMENTO, CA (AP) – You gotta make hay while the sun shines…The California Republican Party is soliciting donations based on images of Kathy Griffin posing with the likeness of President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. An email sent Friday afternoon called Griffin’s photo shoot disrespectful and obscene. The email sought donations to fight what it called “the left’s blatant disrespect.”

National party spokesman Michael Reed released a statement earlier Friday criticizing Griffin and her comments at a news conference that Trump and his family were attempting to destroy her life and career. Griffin and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted photo and video of her posing with fake head on Tuesday. Griffin apologized within hours but has been fired from her most high-profile job as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Five of her upcoming performances have also been canceled.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has become the first state to allow court-appointed advocates to represent animals in cruelty and abuse cases. Supporters say they hope it will lead to more convictions. A legislative report found that between 80 percent of cases involving animal abuse or neglect in the state over the span of a decade were either not prosecuted or dismissed.

In the first six months of the law, advocates have been appointed in five cases. But the American Kennel Club has come out against the legislation. It says it could result in confusion over who is responsible for an animal and limit the rights of animal owners. Supporters say those issues are easily handled by a judge.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of the superstars of American fitness are about to swell with a pumped-up justice of the Supreme Court. Ruther Bader Ginsburg is featured in an upcoming book about her exercise routine, titled “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!” Ginsburg isn’t the book’s author, though the 84-year-old will grace its cover.

The book is co-authored by illustrator Patrick Welsh and Ginsburg’s trainer, Bryant Johnson, who also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. The 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. It’s scheduled to be released Oct. 3, which happens to be the day after the Supreme Court begins its new session.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. The Phillies take on the Giants at 3:30pm today, and 1pm tomorrow. You can hear the games on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, and AccuWeather) continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 13 Oakland 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 3 Boston 2

Final Toronto 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 15 Chi White Sox 5

Final Houston 7 Texas 1

Final Kansas City 4 Cleveland 0

Final Minnesota 11 L.A. Angels 5

Final Seattle 12 Tampa Bay 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 St. Louis 2

Final San Francisco 10 Philadelphia 0

Final Cincinnati 3 Atlanta 2, 10 Innings

Final Miami 7 Arizona 5

Final Pittsburgh 12 N-Y Mets 7

Final L.A. Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 1, 12 Innings

Final San Diego 8 Colorado 5

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final N-Y Liberty 93 Dallas 89

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Mets 7:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Pittsburgh at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Connecticut at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved