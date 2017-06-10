Saturday Penna. headlines, sports, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby is all smiles as he walks out of court, raising his wooden cane to salute well-wishers after the prosecution rested its case in his sexual assault trial. People yelled, “We love you Bill Cosby,” and “Hey, hey, hey,” the catchphrase from Cosby’s “Fat Albert” TV show, as the comedian left the courthouse Friday. He waved from the back of an SUV with its window half down.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual. Cosby didn’t respond when The Associated Press asked if he’ll take the stand in his own defense. His spokesman says it’s under consideration.

READING, Pa. (AP) — State police are looking for three teenage girls who ran away from a museum field trip from a Pennsylvania residential treatment center. Police aren’t releasing the names of the girls because of their ages: two are 15 and one is 14. All three have been housed at Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, Pennsylvania and were on a field trip to the Reading Public Museum about 10 miles away when they ran away Thursday. The girls’ parents and caseworkers from Berks and Franklin County have been notified, but the girls could not immediately be found.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Treasurer Barbara Hafer is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about taking money from a man whose company got millions in business from the agency when she ran it. The 73-year-old Democrat is likely to face a few months in jail at most when she’s sentenced by a federal judge.

Federal prosecutors said Friday she falsely denied taking money from investment adviser Richard Ireland after her term as treasurer ended in early 2005. She’s the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges. Rob McCord, a Democrat, resigned in 2015 in the middle of his second term before pleading guilty to attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case. McCord has not yet been sentenced. Hafer isn’t commenting on the plea.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities and Conversation Starters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee judges will have the authority to enhance sentences for defendants in the country illegally at the time of their crimes, under a bill the governor has signed into law. According to the General Assembly’s website, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed the bill on Friday. He had previously declined to say whether he had any concerns about the bill, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. Ron Gant of Rossville and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville.

Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris says he’s disappointed the governor signed the bill. The Memphis Democrat says the measure will treat criminal defendants convicted of the same crime differently depending on where they were born. Harris said similar measures have been struck down by the courts in other states.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is now the first state with a law that spells out that prosecutors, and not defendants, have the burden of proof in pretrial “stand your ground” hearings. Republican Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill Friday that will force prosecutors to prove during a pretrial hearing that defendants weren’t acting in self-defense when they committed an act of violence. The law took effect as soon as Scott signed it.

Before Friday, the burden of proof in pretrial hearings was on defendants. The Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling in 2015 that made that clear. Republican lawmakers responded to the ruling by pushing the bill Scott signed. Only four of the other 21 state “stand your ground” laws mention burden of proof — Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and South Carolina — and all place it on defendants.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday’s ceremony.

School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all students to wear a cap and gown to graduation. He says individual students can recognize achievements such as military service by wearing stoles or chords over their gowns. He says the policy isn’t “intended to be disrespectful” to students entering the military. Some of Stanley’s classmates told the newspaper that they were disappointed by the decision.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people have gathered in Times Square to tell the naked truth — or tell the truth naked. Brooke Champlain stood nude in one of New York’s busiest areas Friday with the slogan “We’re All Just Stardust” painted around her bellybutton during Body Notes, an event organizers say was designed to uplift people. The nude models were painted in view of gawking tourists and heavily armed police.

Brushed onto their bare torsos were pithy slogans, including, “Embrace Love And Life” and “Born Naked.” Body Notes is the brainchild of Andy Golub, producer of NYC Bodypainting Day. He says it lets people express themselves through “their words and their bodies.” He was inspired by the “Subway Therapy” art project of sticky notes containing people’s thoughts after the presidential election.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A woman distracted by her cellphone is in stable condition a day after she fell over open basement access doors and dropped 6 feet (1.8 meters) into the opening in New Jersey. Plainfield Public Safety Director Carl Riley says the woman remains hospitalized Friday. Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines. Police say the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Her name was not released.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Ocean City, Maryland, a topless beach? Now, now. Keep your shirt on. Officials in the family friendly resort town say no such thing is happening, despite some assumptions on social media. This week, the head of the beach patrol said that lifeguards will no longer approach and scold women who are topless.

After all, lifeguards should be looking at the ocean to keep swimmers safe. But some on social media assumed this meant toplessness will be allowed. The town said on its Facebook page Friday that police will deal with complaints about toplessness. The post added officials will do “whatever is necessary” to prevent toplessness from happening on the beach or any public area in Ocean City.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today and Sunday. You can catch the Phillies taking on the Cardinals at 1:40pm each day. While the Phillies are on the radio, our normal programming (CBS News, Local News, AccuWeather and CBS Sportsradio) continue on WKOK.com.

LOUIS (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run and Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings as the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a seven-game losing streak in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies last night. Earlier Friday, the Cardinals, who had lost 17 of their last 22 games, reassigned some members of the coaching staff and released veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multihomer game of his career and the Miami Marlins pounded the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7 last night. Stanton’s shot narrowly cleared the massive green wall beyond center field in the third inning and was estimated at 449 feet by Statcast.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have fallen short in their bid to become the first NBA team to complete a perfect postseason, dropping Game 4 of the finals, 137-116 at Cleveland. The Cavaliers set NBA Finals marks with 49 points in the first quarter, 86 points by halftime and 24 3-pointers in the game. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 40 points, while LeBron James added 31, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his NBA Finals-record ninth triple-double.

PARIS (AP) — Third seed Simona Halep takes on unseeded Jelena Ostapenko in today’s French Open women’s final. Sunday’s men’s final will have third seed Stan Wawrinka against No. 4 Rafael Nadal. Wawrinka advanced with yesterday’s five-sets win over No. 1 Andy Murray before Nadal breezed to a straight-sets victory over No. 6 Dominic Thiem (teem).

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch has won the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race at Pocono Raceway. Busch turned a lap of 179.151 mph to capture the pole for the second straight week, finishing ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Darrell Wallace Jr. will start 16th in the No. 43 Ford as he becomes the first black driver in a Cup race since 2006.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — There’s a three-way tie for the lead heading into the third round of the PGA’s St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 to move to 9-under and a share of the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz. Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67.

Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 5 Washington 2

Final San Diego 6 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 4 San Francisco 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 13 Oakland 4

Final Cleveland 7 Chi White Sox 3

Final Boston 5 Detroit 3

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 2

Final L.A. Angels 9 Houston 4

Final Seattle 4 Toronto 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Chi Cubs 3

Final Miami 12 Pittsburgh 7

Final Atlanta 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Milwaukee 8 Arizona 6

Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Cincinnati 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 137 Golden State 116

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 83 Seattle 80

Final Minnesota 98 Washington 73

Final Dallas 96 L.A. Sparks 90

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Washington 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Tampa Bay 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Boston 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 7:15 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Sparks at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved