Penna. AP Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll mark his 100th day in office with a “BIG” rally here in Pennsylvania. Trump hits 100 days on April 29 — next Saturday. He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week “I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year’s dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of “solidarity” with the president. Trump’s campaign later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Hollywood producer and screenwriter known for creating such television hits as “Magnum, P.I.,” ”Quantum Leap” and “NCIS” is donating $30 million to Penn State University. The donation from Donald Bellisario and his wife, Vivienne, will be used to transform the university’s College of Communications.

In recognition of the contribution, the university trustees on Friday approved renaming the college after Bellisario. Bellisario graduated from Penn State in 1961. He started off in advertising and worked his way up to senior vice president at the Bloom Agency. He made the leap in the 1970’s to Hollywood production. He’s won an Edgar Allan Poe writing award and multiple Emmys. Penn State says the donation is the fifth-largest gift in the university’s history.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a new post-recession low, dropping in March for the fourth straight month even as payrolls slid. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8 percent last month.

The national rate was 4.5 percent in March. A survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 16,100 in March, but still remained above 5.9 million. A household survey found that the civilian labor force grew by 7,000 in March. Employment rose by 17,000 to a new record high above 6.1 million while unemployment dropped by 9,000 to 321,000, the lowest in nine years. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — The town where MTV’s “Jersey Shore” was based has new rules aimed at curtailing bad behavior. Seaside Heights officials have voted to extend paid beach access hours to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays and close the beach after that. Previously, people had free access to the beach after 5 p.m. The boardwalk will be closed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The new rules also ban any smoking, including e-cigarettes, and limit the size of coolers, umbrellas and canopies. Administrator Christopher Vaz says the beach was often filthy because there was no control over people who arrived at night. He says the new regulations come after complaints from residents.

The cast of “Jersey Shore” was known for partying and its “gym, tan, laundry” lifestyle.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists, students and research advocates are marking Earth Day by conveying a global message about scientific freedom without political interference. Those participating in science marches around the world are also arguing for adequate spending for future breakthroughs and the value of scientific pursuits.

President Donald Trump issued an Earth Day statement, saying that “rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.” One of the organizers of the first Earth Day, Denis Hayes, says the crowd he saw on the National Mall in Washington appeared energized and “magical,” almost like what he saw that first day 47 years ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wildlife officials staged a daring rescue after an eaglet got its leg stuck in its nest at the U.S. National Arboretum. Local media outlets report that officials noticed that the eaglet, known as DC4, was struggling to free its leg from the nest. The eagle nest can be viewed through a live stream managed by the American Eagle Foundation.

A climber scaled the tree and carried the eaglet to safety Thursday. Officials say the eaglet was examined at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and had some swelling, but no serious injuries. The eaglet was returned to the nest Friday night. Officials say on the eagle cam website that after the eaglet arrived, parents “Mr. President” and “The First Lady” returned to the nest and “the family was happily reunited.”

Reports: ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at 56

UNDATED (AP) — Celebrity gossip site TMZ.com is reporting that former TV star Erin Moran of “Happy Days” fame has died. She was 56. The website reports that authorities in Harrison County Indiana responded to an “unresponsive female” Saturday afternoon and found Moran had already passed away. No other details were given. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Harrison Count Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed Moran’s death Saturday night.

Moran was famous for the role of Joanie Cunningham, which she played on the sitcom for 11 seasons. She continued the role for the sitcom “Joanie Loves Chachi,” which only lasted two seasons. This report will be updated as information becomes available.