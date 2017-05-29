Penna. AP Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

RED LION, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a man who accidentally shot his wife in their central Pennsylvania home a week ago, fearing she was an intruder. State police in York County said the 78-year-old woman was listed in stable condition at York Hospital after she was shot in the chest at about 3:30 a.m. on May 21.

Trooper Brent Miller said she was in the bathroom of their Red Lion home when her 78-year-old husband fired a shot after “something startled” him, “woke him up.” Miller said medical issues, which he didn’t specify, may have been a factor. The county district attorney’s office said prosecutors reviewed the facts carefully, consulted with state police and reviewed the law before determining “that charges were not warranted in this matter.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steven D’Achille hopes that a treatment center for pregnant women and new mothers scheduled to open this fall in Pittsburgh will prevent deaths such as his wife’s. The idea for the center, which Allegheny Health Network is adding to West Penn Hospital, came to D’Achille while he was waiting outside the intensive care unit where Alexis Joy D’Achille, his wife, was treated before her death in October 2013.

She took her own life amid postpartum depression that her widower said local doctors couldn’t treat. “We will have a facility that I wish I had and my wife had when we needed it,” said D’Achille, 34, of McCandless. The Alexis Joy D’Achille Center for Women’s Behavioral Health will offer intensive group and individual therapy for up to 12 mother-baby pairs at a time, said Rebecca Weinberg, a clinical psychologist for AHN’s women’s behavioral health program..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities and Conversation Starters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump is also set to lay a wreath Monday at the cemetery, the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country. Trump previewed the address Saturday before he flew home from Italy, the final stop on his first trip abroad since taking office.

He addressed U.S. service members stationed at a naval base in Sicily as “warriors of freedom” and the “patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning.” Trump also noted his desire to boost spending on the military, and as commander in chief pledged his “complete and unshakeable support” to the men and women in uniform.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A recently released video shows South African police officers pelting suspected thieves with apples that had allegedly been stolen. The video, which was posted on media websites and social media, shows a group of officers in blue uniforms grabbing apples out of the back of a vehicle and hurling them at four men who are lined up at a roadside cliff, their backs to the police. The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling. South African media reported this weekend that the incident happened in the Theewaterskloof area in Western Cape province. Reports say the local mayor condemned the incident and launched an investigation.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says she wants to explore removing the city’s Confederate monuments, “following in the footsteps of New Orleans.” Mayor Catherine Pugh tells (http://bsun.md/2qx3nQd) The Baltimore Sun that the “city does want to remove” the monuments, and could save money by auctioning them off. New Orleans recently removed three prominent Confederate statues and a monument heralding white supremacy.

A commission appointed by the previous mayor recommended removing a monument to Marylander Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision denying citizenship to African-Americans, as well as a statue of two Virginians — the Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson. Instead, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake put up signs calling them propaganda designed to falsify history and support racial intimidation.

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — More than 40 people have been rescued after becoming stranded on a breakwall during high tide at an historic Massachusetts coastal resort town. Dozens were walking along a scenic footpath on the rock wall at Provincetown when they became stranded Sunday afternoon and several ended up in the water.

The Coast Guard says its crew, the Provincetown harbormaster, and local emergency responders coordinated the rescue, picking up 44 people by boat and safely returning them to shore. Some had minor injuries. Pete Swartz, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was on the breakwall, told NECN that two children and their mother were swept into the water and a family member jumped in to help. Swartz said he and his father then got in the water and helped them get to shore…

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today at 6:30pm. When the Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, we continue with our normal programming on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 9 L.A. Angels 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Oakland 5

Final Texas 3 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 5 Boston 0

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 Minnesota 6, 15 Innings

Final Houston 8 Baltimore 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 4

Final San Diego 5 Washington 3

Final Milwaukee 9 Arizona 5

Final Colorado 8 St. Louis 4

Final San Francisco 7 Atlanta 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 9 Chi Cubs 4

Final N-Y Mets 7 Pittsburgh 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 97 Chicago 79

Final Seattle 94 Indiana 70

Final Minnesota 80 San Antonio 66

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Nashville at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved