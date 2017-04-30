Penna. AP Headlines, Scores & Skeds

Here is the latest Pennsylvania news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania is keeping alive a lawsuit by nonbelievers who want to be allowed to give invocations at the start of state House sessions. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled Friday the case will continue on the claim that the practice violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution’s First Amendment, prohibiting the establishment of religion by the government. The judge says that part of the lawsuit argues the policy favors believers in God over nonbelievers.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chester, and they’re looking for the vehicle and its occupants. All the victims are said to be in stable condition at a hospital.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was carrying a shotgun. Authorities haven’t said why the man was shot, or disclosed his identity or the officer’s name. Police say they were called to investigate a man in a hooded sweatshirt with a shotgun at about 1:30 a.m. A shotgun was recovered.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man suspected of stealing a sport-utility vehicle was shot by a York City police officer after he rammed a police vehicle. Authorities said 30-year-old Terry Diffenderfer of York Haven was shot early Saturday after officers cornered him in the vehicle in a parking lot.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Bison’s Davenport drafted by Texans

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University saw its seventh alumnus taken in the NFL draft. Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the draft Saturday. The selection was announced from Space Center Houston by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

Davenport is the first Bucknell alum to be selected in the draft since 1969. The All-America left tackle was a four-time All-Patriot League selection and a two-year team captain, and started all 44 games at left tackle in his Bucknell career.

He joins a Texans team who will open its 2017 season at home against Jacksonville on September 10th.