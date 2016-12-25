Penna. AP Headines: Electoral College overhaul likely

Latest Pennsylvania News

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states are proposing measures that would allow their states to work around the Electoral College. They are joining a push that has gained steam since the November election, in which Democrat Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote but lost the electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump. Over the last decade, 11 states have passed laws to join The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

The compact calls for Electoral College voters in member states to cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earns the most votes nationwide, regardless of their statewide vote. State lawmakers, most of them Democrats, recently have voiced support for joining the compact in states including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Mexico.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a 10-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with a shot allegedly fired at a man on the morning of Christmas Eve. Uniontown police report that the gunfire occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the city. Police reported that a Uniontown man opened a vehicle door for the boy, who punched him, pulled out a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired.

Police said the shot missed and the man restrained the boy until police arrived. He was taken into juvenile custody. Lt. Tom Kolencik said Fayette County prosecutors advised charging the boy with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated and simple assault and two firearms violations..

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-month-old boy, his grandmother and his uncle died in a fire on Christmas Eve in Pennsylvania. The blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in a two-story home in Stowe Township, near Pittsburgh. The county medical examiner’s office identified the victims as 50-year-old Linda Tschudi, 29-year-old Michael Tschudi Jr. and 5-month-old Gabriel Glikis. Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs said the child was found on the second floor while the adults were found at the bottom of the stairs. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

