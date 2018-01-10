Penn State student from North Carolina found dead 

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting toxicology results to try to determine the cause of death for a Penn State University student from North Carolina.

The university says 19-year-old William Denton was found dead in his dorm room on Monday night after his family in Raleigh, North Carolina, had requested a welfare check.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers tells the Centre Daily Times Denton likely died on Sunday.

The sophomore was studying health policy and administration and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Penn State’s winter semester began on Monday.