Penn State officials get jail time

HARRISBURG – For failing to report a child sexual predator Jerry Sandusky, Graham Spanier, Gary Shultz and Tim Curley are getting jail sentences.

Prosecutors said their crime was the slow, or non-existent response to credible reports that Sandusky was sexually assaulting young boys on and off campus. For that a judge today sentenced:

Graham Spanier, a former Penn State president, two months in jail

Former athletic director Gary Shultz, two months in jail

Former vice president Tim Curley, three months in jail.

After their jail terms end, they will serve house arrest.

Sandusky was arrested in 2011, but the investigation revealed top leaders in the university knew about the incidents a decade earlier. While they did nothing, prosecutors said more children were sexually assaulted. Sandusky was convicted and is serving a 30 to 60 year jail term. Both Spanier and Sandusky are appealing their convictions.

The state attorney general Josh Shapiro issued a statement Friday, “Today’s sentencings, which landed all three defendants behind bars, leaves no doubt that there are consequences for failing to protect children in Pennsylvania.”