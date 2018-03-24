Penn St fraternity pledge injuries may not have been fatal if help were summoned quickly: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

Home
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A forensic pathologist testified Friday that injuries that killed a Penn State fraternity pledge last year might not have been fatal if fraternity members had summoned help more quickly.

Dr. Harry Kamerow took the stand in a preliminary hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed with charges against 11 members of Beta Theta Pi in the death of Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

 

Piazza, 19, died of severe head and spleen and abdominal injuries from falling down basement stairs the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony, Kamerow said, adding that Piazza had also consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol, three or four times the legal limit for driving.  He said Piazza would have had a much better chance of surviving had help been called after he was brought upstairs. Instead, fraternity members were shown on camera taking half-hearted and even counterproductive steps to address his condition, and an ambulance was not called until the next morning.

 

Five of the 11 defendants are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Other charges include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.  The attorney general’s office has said its review of the case is ongoing and has not indicated its plans for other defendants, but court officials said Friday they reserved a courtroom for eight days, starting May 2.

 

ORWIGSBURG, PA (AP) – A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday.  Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.

 

“We always strive to find new ways to keep our students safe,” Helsel told The Associated Press in a telephone interview, adding that the rocks are one small part of the district’s overall security plan.  Throwing rocks is more effective than just crawling under desks and waiting, and it gives students and teachers a chance to defend themselves, he said. The district has about 2,700 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

 

Staff and students in the Blue Mountain district have been trained in a program called “ALICE” which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. Helsel said the rocks are part of the “counter” portion of training, fighting back if the intruder makes his way into the classroom.  The buckets are kept in classroom closets.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s deer harvest is up.  The state Game Commission reports a buck harvest totaling 163,750, a 10 percent increase over last season and the biggest in 15 years. The commission says that more than 20 percent of hunters took an antlered deer.  Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says in a news release that hunters have been telling him about the trophy bucks they took last season.

The overall deer harvest was also up 10 percent, to nearly 370,000.  Bowhunters accounted for about a third of the harvest.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of parents raffling off a gun to support a Maine high school graduation celebration is receiving backlash online.  The group is raffling off a 9mm handgun that a parent donated to raise money for Project Graduation at Hodgdon High School. Sporting goods store owner and parent Michelle Crane promoted the raffle on her Facebook page last month.

 

Crane says all laws apply in the raffle and that the winner must pass a background check. She says the group has raffled off guns before.  Some Facebook users say the raffle is insensitive to the families of students killed in recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland.  Principal Mary Harbison says she doesn’t supervise Project Graduation so she won’t weigh in on the issue.

 

 

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

NCAA TOURNAMENT

 

Elite Eight set after wins by Villanova, Duke, Kansas and Texas Tech

 

UNDATED (AP) — The East and Midwest Region finals are set in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Top seed Villanova will take on Texas Tech in the East final at Boston, while Kansas will face Duke in a 1-2 matchup at Omaha.

 

Giants: Bumgarner, Samardzija injured

 

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have taken another major hit to their starting rotation.

Staff ace Madison Bumgarner broke a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive during Friday’s preseason game against the Royals. The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

Bumgarner’s injury comes one day after Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (sah-MAHR’-juh) was shut down by a strained pectoral muscle that will likely cause him to open the season on the disabled list.

 

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Detroit 11        Atlanta            3

Final    Kansas City     9          San Francisco  6

Final    L-A Dodgers   10        Kansas City     0

Final    Houston          3          Washington     1

Final    Cleveland        6          Arizona           1

Final    San Diego       9          Texas   7

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Houston          2          Minnesota       2

Final    Tampa Bay      6          Toronto           5

Final    Boston 5          N-Y Yankees  0

Final    Baltimore        6          Tampa Bay      1

Final    Seattle 5          Chi White Sox            5

Final    Oakland          4          L-A Angels     2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    8          Pittsburgh        2

Final    St. Louis          5          N-Y Mets        1

Final    Chi Cubs         4          Milwaukee      3

Final    Colorado         8          Cincinnati        2

Final    Washington     6          Miami  3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Indiana            109      L.A. Clippers  104

Final    Denver            108      Washington     100

Final    Toronto           116      Brooklyn         112

Final    Cleveland        120      Phoenix           95

Final    Minnesota       108      N-Y Knicks     104

Final    Milwaukee      118      Chicago           105

Final    Oklahoma City            105      Miami  99

Final OT          San Antonio    124      Utah    120

Final    Boston 105      Portland          100

Final    Golden State   106      Atlanta            94

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Montreal          3          Buffalo            0

Final OT          New Jersey      4          Pittsburgh        3

Final OT          Winnipeg         3          Anaheim          2

Final    St. Louis          4          Vancouver       1

Final    Boston 3          Dallas  2

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

Final    (2) Villanova   90        (15) West Virginia      78

Final    (4) Kansas       80        (20) Clemson   76

Final    (9) Duke          69        Syracuse          65

Final    (14) Texas Tech           78        (11) Purdue     65

 

Today’s Schedule:

NCAA

Elite Eight

WEST at Staples Center

 

Florida St.       vs         Michigan         8:49 p.m.

 

SOUTH at Philips Arena

 

Loyola of Chicago      vs         Kansas St.       6:09 p.m.

 

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Pittsburgh        1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Atlanta            1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Oakland          3:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         L-A Dodgers   3:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         L-A Angels     4:10 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Arizona           4:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Sacramento     9:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Seattle 9:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto           at         N-Y Yankees  1:05 p.m.

Houston          at         Boston 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Texas   3:05 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Baltimore        6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami  at         Washington     1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets        at         St. Louis          1:05 p.m.

San Diego       at         Cincinnati        4:05 p.m.

Colorado         at         Chi Cubs         10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota       at         Philadelphia    6:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Orlando           7:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         Memphis         8:00 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Houston          8:00 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas  at         Colorado         3:00 p.m.

Calgary            at         San Jose          4:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo            at         N-Y Rangers   7:00 p.m.

Detroit at         Toronto           7:00 p.m.

Arizona           at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         New Jersey      7:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Carolina           at         Ottawa            7:00 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Columbus        7:00 p.m.

Nashville         at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings      at         Edmonton       10:00 p.m.

 

