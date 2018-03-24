Penn St fraternity pledge injuries may not have been fatal if help were summoned quickly: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A forensic pathologist testified Friday that injuries that killed a Penn State fraternity pledge last year might not have been fatal if fraternity members had summoned help more quickly.

Dr. Harry Kamerow took the stand in a preliminary hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed with charges against 11 members of Beta Theta Pi in the death of Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza, 19, died of severe head and spleen and abdominal injuries from falling down basement stairs the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony, Kamerow said, adding that Piazza had also consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol, three or four times the legal limit for driving. He said Piazza would have had a much better chance of surviving had help been called after he was brought upstairs. Instead, fraternity members were shown on camera taking half-hearted and even counterproductive steps to address his condition, and an ambulance was not called until the next morning.

Five of the 11 defendants are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Other charges include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations. The attorney general’s office has said its review of the case is ongoing and has not indicated its plans for other defendants, but court officials said Friday they reserved a courtroom for eight days, starting May 2.

ORWIGSBURG, PA (AP) – A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.

“We always strive to find new ways to keep our students safe,” Helsel told The Associated Press in a telephone interview, adding that the rocks are one small part of the district’s overall security plan. Throwing rocks is more effective than just crawling under desks and waiting, and it gives students and teachers a chance to defend themselves, he said. The district has about 2,700 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

Staff and students in the Blue Mountain district have been trained in a program called “ALICE” which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. Helsel said the rocks are part of the “counter” portion of training, fighting back if the intruder makes his way into the classroom. The buckets are kept in classroom closets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s deer harvest is up. The state Game Commission reports a buck harvest totaling 163,750, a 10 percent increase over last season and the biggest in 15 years. The commission says that more than 20 percent of hunters took an antlered deer. Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says in a news release that hunters have been telling him about the trophy bucks they took last season.

The overall deer harvest was also up 10 percent, to nearly 370,000. Bowhunters accounted for about a third of the harvest.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of parents raffling off a gun to support a Maine high school graduation celebration is receiving backlash online. The group is raffling off a 9mm handgun that a parent donated to raise money for Project Graduation at Hodgdon High School. Sporting goods store owner and parent Michelle Crane promoted the raffle on her Facebook page last month.

Crane says all laws apply in the raffle and that the winner must pass a background check. She says the group has raffled off guns before. Some Facebook users say the raffle is insensitive to the families of students killed in recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland. Principal Mary Harbison says she doesn’t supervise Project Graduation so she won’t weigh in on the issue.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK have Kim Komando on the radio from 10am to 1pm today. Tomorrow, Legends of Success, The CBS Week in Review, and Meet the Press are here. Here is the schedule for MTP: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump. Noon on WKOK. Sunday at 5:45pm, the Northumberland County Girls and Boy’s All-Star basketball games are on WKOK and WKOK.com.

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Elite Eight set after wins by Villanova, Duke, Kansas and Texas Tech

UNDATED (AP) — The East and Midwest Region finals are set in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Top seed Villanova will take on Texas Tech in the East final at Boston, while Kansas will face Duke in a 1-2 matchup at Omaha.

Giants: Bumgarner, Samardzija injured

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have taken another major hit to their starting rotation.

Staff ace Madison Bumgarner broke a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive during Friday’s preseason game against the Royals. The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

Bumgarner’s injury comes one day after Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (sah-MAHR’-juh) was shut down by a strained pectoral muscle that will likely cause him to open the season on the disabled list.

