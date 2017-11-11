Penn St confirms settlement w/ McQueary

STATE COLLEGE – One of the last big payouts of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal has been finalized. PennLive.com reports Penn State has confirmed via an audit report Friday it has reached a monetary settlement with former assistant football coach Mike McQueary. McQueary won a $12.3 million verdict.

McQueary alleged he was wrongfully terminated for his role in advancing the state’s 2009-11 grand jury probe of Sandusky. McQueary became central to the investigation when investigators learned he witnessed Sandusky abused a boy in a Penn State shower in 2001. McQueary had then reported it to his supervisors at the time.

Other payouts from the university in the case includes $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused. That raises the total amount of payouts to $109 million.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of the serial sexual abuse of 10 boys between 1994 and 2008. (Matt Catrillo)