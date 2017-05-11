Penn Commons ready to open its doors to residents

LEWISBURG— The Penn Commons is just about finished and ready to open its doors to the rest of it residents. The 31 unit affordable housing development currently has 17 apartments filled and the housing authority expects full occupancy by this summer.

These apartments and townhomes address the need for affordable housing in the Lewisburg area. Bruce Quigley, executive Director of the Union County Housing Authority says more than 6,000 households in Union County are income eligible to live in Penn Commons, “ I think folks legitimately believe that there wasn’t the need, there is concern that folks have about bringing folks from other areas and that’s certainly not the intention because the need is here.”

Construction began in April of 2016 and are nearing completion. Units consist of one to four bedroom apartments for families, seniors, and young professionals, some of the apartments even come equipped with technology for people with disabilities.

Quigley says the authority wanted the esthetic of the buildings to fit with the neighborhood, “ They are designed to fit into the community, even though these are large buildings and there is 32 units. The intention is that everybody has a front door. The scale is more of the community than of what you would think of a multi- family building.”

The housing development provides rent that is at or below 30% of household incomes for residents making below the area median income. All applicants undergo a criminal history check, credit check and need to provide references from previous landlord. The tenant selection gives preference to applicants that currently live in Union County. (Sarah Benek)