VP Pence at Barletta fundraiser: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will headline a fundraiser for Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Lou Barletta. Republican Party chairman Val DiGiorgio said Wednesday that he expects the July 23 event in Philadelphia will raise $300,000 to $400,000 for Barletta, who has badly trailed Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in campaign cash. Casey is running for a third term.

No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey, although Barletta is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and Republican officials expect Trump will come to Pennsylvania to campaign for Barletta. At the end of April, Barletta reported $1.3 million in the bank, compared to Casey’s $10 million.

A Barletta fundraiser scheduled next week is being headlined by Nigel Farage, an architect of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is making his second campaign swing through Pennsylvania in two-and-a-half months, campaigning for the Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor, John Fetterman. Sunday’s event is in Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University. The Vermont senator is making a three-state swing that’s also taking him to Minnesota on Friday and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sanders lost Pennsylvania’s presidential primary in 2016 to the party’s eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

Fetterman, however, endorsed Sanders for president and, while Sanders didn’t endorse Fetterman in that year’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, he did endorse Fetterman in in the five-way lieutenant governor’s primary.

Fetterman is running on a ticket with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf against Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner and the GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor, Jeff Bartos.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he will not support renewing a contract allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to Philadelphia’s real-time arrest database. Krasner’s statement Wednesday comes as advocates have peppered Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s office with demands to end the contract. Immigration supporters have demanded an end to the contract that allows ICE access to the database saying it makes immigrants less likely to report crimes.

Two of the three stakeholders in the contract — the district attorney, city courts and the city — would have to vote against renewing it to end ICE access when it expires in August. A city spokeswoman told Philly.com that Kenney has not decided whether to renew, citing concerns about the Trump administration’s threat to defund cities that don’t adhere to ICE’s demands.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is taking steps to implement a $30 million workforce development initiative to expand high-demand computer and industrial skills training, an effort funded under the recently passed state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an order to have the Workforce Development Board coordinate among agencies involved in the new program, known as PAsmart.

Wolf says the goal is to connect people with science and technology education, apprentice programs and other training. The program will devote $20 million to help teach science, math and technology, along with computer science. There’s another $10 million for apprenticeships and job training. The money will be distributed through competitive grants.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Over 2,600 inmates at an 89-year-old Pennsylvania prison are being transferred to a new, long-delayed facility about a mile down the road. The Department of Corrections says the first phase of transfers began just after 9 a.m. Wednesday from the state prison at Graterford to the sprawling, $400 million complex at SCI Phoenix.

Several hundred inmates will be moved each day, for however long it takes to complete the operation. On Wednesday, inmates were moved in vans. A spokeswoman says the roads between the facilities, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, are closed to the public during the transfer. The new prison can house about 3,830 male inmates. It also has a separate, 192-bed female transition unit outside the perimeter.

Pennsylvania has 25 state prisons after closing three in the last five years.

WATERVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a mother and her 7-year-old son died after wading in a creek near a boat launch in central Pennsylvania. PennLive.com reports that 35-year-old Ada Reiff of Annville and the child were with other family members at Pine Creek in Cummings Township at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

State police in Lycoming County say the boy waded into water too deep for him to stand and got into distress.

Several family members tried unsuccessfully to save him, and Reiff then re-entered the water to try to save him but also began to drown. Police say Reiff was pulled from the water downstream and died at Geisinger Medical Center at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The child was also pulled from the water and pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man trying to flee a traffic stop in Philadelphia jumped into a creek and drowned. Authorities say the 29-year-old man was stopped around 7 p.m. Wednesday for driving a commercial vehicle on a specific off-ramp where it isn’t allowed.

The officer who pulled the man over later determined the man had a warrant in New Jersey for resisting arrest and eluding police. Police say the man ran from his vehicle as the officer approached and jumped into the Wissahickon Creek. Divers pulled the man’s body from the water, and he was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. The man’s identity has not been released.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have adjusted their rotation for this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins to allow ace Aaron Nola to pitch in the All-Star Game. Nola will move up one day and will draw the start Saturday, while Zach Eflin will pitch on Sunday. “Ultimately what this guy has earned is the right to pitch in the middle of the summer in the All-Star Game,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “That happens maybe once in a lifetime, maybe it happens for him 15 times, but it’s at least worth noting that it’s an honor you have to respect and to respect it fully, you have to consider that you may switch things up a little bit.”

The 25-year old right-hander is the youngest Philadelphia pitcher selected to an All-Star Game since then-23 year old Cole Hamels received the honor in 2007. Nola is the first Phillies pitcher to receive an All-Star selection in five years. Nola has posted a sterling 2.27 ERA with 126 strikeouts over 19 starts and leads the National League with 12 wins. He threw seven shutout innings against Miami on May 2 and has won each of his last four starts.

NEW YORK (AP) – Did you know that the original symbolism of the Statue of Liberty had nothing to do with welcoming immigrants? And that Mount Rushmore was basically built as a scheme to get road-trippers to make the trip out to South Dakota? You’ll hear the inside story on these icons and others from Geoffrey Baer, host of the PBS television series “10 That Changed America,” in three new episodes airing this summer. In addition to famous monuments, other episodes focus on streets that changed America — like New York’s Broadway — and on modern marvels like the Hoover Dam.

NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s says founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board. The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May. The apology comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain’s marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.

Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word. In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down. Many African American female sailors asked for changes to the female grooming standards. Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform. Capt. Thurraya Kent is the senior member of the working group that recommended the changes. Kent, who has been in the Navy for nearly 26 years, recalled being told to take out her braids early in her career even though her hairstyle was allowed. She said: “Because of the texture of my hair, it stood straight up,” adding that “It was a very embarrassing moment that stays with you.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s trade war is about to cost you more around the house. Among the items listed in the new round of 10-percent tariffs announced by the Trump administration — are a number of items many of us might not think of immediately when we of products that come from China. Among the high-tech items on the list are burglar alarms, vacuum cleaners, window-mounted air conditioners, refrigerators, washer-dryers — and parts that keep our cars running. Other consumer items that will be affected are toilet paper, baseball gloves and frozen fish like tilapia. One economics professor says consumers will feel the weight of the tariffs as early as Christmas.

LONDON (AP) —Protesters will fly a giant inflatable “Trump baby” near Parliament to coincide with the President Trump’s visit to England. The 20ft-high balloon caricature depicts the leader as an angry infant wearing a diaper and clutching a mobile phone. It will fly in Parliament Square for two hours on Friday morning. Organizers who crowdfunded the balloon hope it can be a symbol for all those campaigning against the president’s controversial policies. The blimp was approved by the Greater London Authority, and the mayor defended the decision, saying it is not for him to be a censor or to decide what is in good or bad taste.

NEW YORK (AP) — RoboCop is coming back. Again. MGM is developing the sequel “RoboCop Returns” with “District 9” and “Elysium” filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct. The film will be a sequel to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 original about a cyborg police officer in a crime-ridden Detroit. It’s to be based on a never-made spec script by the 1987 film’s writers, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Two other sequels followed, in 1990 and 1993. MGM attempted a $100-million “RoboCop” reboot in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman. It failed to kickstart the franchise, with $58.6 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, though it fared better at the overseas box office with $184.1 million. Deadline first reported the project.

NEW YORK (AP) — The boys are out of the cave. Now Hollywood wants in. The producers behind Christian films like “God’s Not Dead” are already in Thailand with plans to develop a movie about the 18-day saga of the soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Though the drama of headline-grabbing rescues often doesn’t carry over the big screen, Pure Flix Entertainment co-founder Michael Scott believes the story about the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach is ripe for movie adaptation.

“We realized that this would make an incredibly inspiring movie,” Scott said Wednesday, speaking by phone from Thailand. “Like a lot of people, we know there’s not a lot of positive news in the world today.”

Scott said he feels a personal connection with the story. His wife is Thai and he said he was spending the summer in Bangkok when the soccer team went missing. Scott and fellow producer Adam Smith recently traveled to the area around the cave in the northern Thailand, and they have begun talking to some of the participants about their “life rights.”

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) – Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. While Daniels was performing at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was in police custody early Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanor charge, Avenatti said. “This was a complete set up,” he said. “It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning and the New York Mets got another dominant outing from All-Star Jacob deGrom in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Amed Rosario, who had two of New York’s four hits, began the winning rally with a two-out double off Mark Leiter Jr. _ the first hit for the Mets since the fourth inning.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have adjusted their rotation for this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins to allow ace Aaron Nola to pitch in the All-Star Game. Nola will move up one day and will draw the start Saturday, while Zach Eflin will pitch on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte hit a two-run home run and Trevor Williams combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 2-0. Marte homered to center field with two outs in the third off Gio Gonzalez after Jordy Mercer led off the inning with the first of his two doubles. That was enough to give the Pirates just their third win in nine games.

