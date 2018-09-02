PEMA in action: AP PA Headlines, Features, SCORES HERE

AP PA Headlines 9/2/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State emergency officials are working with local authorities to help with recovery from flash flooding in south-central Pennsylvania that led to water rescues and evacuations and prompted two counties to issue disaster declarations, Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Yesterday, Pennsylvania experienced significant flash flooding that impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure,” Wolf said Saturday. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency “will work with local municipalities to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs. We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to monitor driving conditions to stay safe this weekend.”

The emergency management agency earlier said Lancaster and York counties had issued disaster declarations. Wolf said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is deploying road construction crews, engineers, and inspectors to assist local municipalities. The National Weather Service said rains brought 5 to 10 inches of rain to parts of Lancaster, York and Lebanon County. An emergency management agency spokeswoman says evacuations were reported in Lancaster, York, Berks and Chester counties. No injuries have been reported.

LNP newspaper reports that Lancaster County emergency officials received numerous calls for stranded motorists, including a school bus stuck in Mount Joy and a vehicle swept into a creek. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

DETROIT (AP) — As Aretha Franklin was remembered at her funeral Friday as a proud black woman who also used her magnificent voice to stand up for the black community she loved, several speakers used the moment to continue to demand respect for black America. Amid the gospel, personal reflections and grief were calls to register and turnout to vote in November and condemnation of President Donald Trump, who, upon her death, referred to Franklin as “someone who worked for me” — a comment that rankled many African-Americans.

“No — she used to perform for you,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said to cheers and applause from the crowd. “She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.”

Franklin’s civil rights legacy was mentioned often during the eight-hour service, and was tied to her faith and roots in the black church. Many also mentioned her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, and his civil rights leadership, which influenced his daughter from a young age. Late Friday, Franklin was laid to rest in a mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, the final resting place of her father.]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced. On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Andrew Gillum, Democratic nominee for governor in Florida.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Secretary of State John Kerry. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gillum; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “Fox News Sunday” — Graham; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An animal welfare officer in Oregon is getting attention after her body-worn camera captured her rescuing a baby deer. The Eugene Police Department on Thursday made public a video and photo of Officer Shawni McLaughlin freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck in a backyard fence. In the video, McLaughlin wraps the fawn’s head in a towel and lifts it from between two narrow fence posts as she gently talks to the deer. The fawn lies on the ground for a few seconds after being freed, apparently not aware it can walk. McLaughlin pets it before it springs up and runs away. An open sore can be seen on the fawn’s left hip.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

College football

William and Mary 14

Bucknell 7 This game was on Eagle 107

Appalachian State 38

Penn State 45

Susquehanna 38

Lycoming 7

High school scores

Football

Bucktail 36, Columbia-Montour 24

Boy Soccer

Mifflinburg 3

Bald Eagle Area 0

Columbia 2,

Milton 1 OT

Lewisburg wins in penalty kicks 0

Central York 0

Field Hockey

Muncy 7

Lewisburg 1

Greenwood 4

Susquenita 1

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Toronto 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Detroit 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Cleveland 3

Final Houston 7 L-A Angels 3

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 1

Final Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4

Final Texas 7 Minnesota 4

Final Seattle 8 Oakland 7

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 San Francisco 1, 11 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 7 Philadelphia 1

Final Washington 5 Milwaukee 4

Final Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 3

Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 0

Final Colorado 4 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 3 Kansas City 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto at Miami 1:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Washington 1:35 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 5:05 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at Washington 3:00 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix 5:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at D.C. United 7:30 p.m.

STATE COLELGE, Pa. (AP) — Amani Oruwariye intercepted a Zac Thomas pass in the end zone and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime on Saturday, exactly 11 years after the Mountaineers stunned Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Miles Sanders rushed 19 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in overtime for the Nittany Lions (1-0). But Penn State let a 31-17 lead evaporate when Appalachian State scored on three straight possessions over 5:53 in the fourth quarter and things were tense in Happy Valley.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who completed 21 of 36 passes for 230 yards and ran for two scores, led a game-tying drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler with 42 seconds left. Thomas, who returned from injury to lead his team’s comeback, completed 25 of 38 passes for 270 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Appalachian State (0-1). Jalin Moore ran 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and Malik Williams caught two touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings, Javier Baez notched his NL-leading 99th RBI and star third baseman Kris Bryant doubled and had two hits in his return from the disabled list to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. Ian Happ homered and Baez had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won nine of 11. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking, RBI double in the four-run eighth inning, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves rallied to snap a three-game skid and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. The Braves increased their division lead by three games over Philadelphia. They had dropped five of six overall and seven of eight at home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.