Driver suffers med problem, hits woman and Walmart

Ali Stevens | |

SELINSGROVE — First a driver had a medical problem, then critically injured a pedestrian, and then hit the Walmart building Saturday afternoon.   State police say 36-year-old Nickalas Hodge of Penns Creek was affected by a physical condition and accelerated at a high rate of speed, striking 47-year-old Michelle Quinn of Mount Carmel, who was walking outside of Walmart.

Hodge’s vehicle continued on and struck a building.  Quinn was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.  Hodge was not injured, but his passenger, 25-year-old Shelby Wood of Penns Creek, was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with moderate injuries.  Her condition was not known.  (Ali Stevens)

