Pedestrian hit at Northumberland intersection

NORTHUMBERLAND – State Police released details of a pedestrian accident last week in Northumberland. Police say the incident occurred May 27 around 10:30pm at the intersection of King and Water Streets.

The accident occurred as 37-year-old Joanna DiFrank, of Northumberland, entered a crosswalk, walking against a Do Not Walk signal. The pedestrian was then struck by a car turning left from King Street to Water Street. The pedestrian sustained an ankle injury and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center. No other medical information is available.