Peace rally held in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – In Lewisburg over one hundred people gathered Sunday on Market Street to rally in peace in response to recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Steva Stowell-Hardcastle organized the event, “Watching the people of Charlottesville come out to form a circle around the hate groups, I felt like we need to stand up in solidarity with them. This is not what our country should be growing into we have been trying to grow out of this for decades.”

The rally included local speakers, poetry readings, and music. Valley Pastor Mark Resisinger of the Beaver Memorial Church of Lewisburg spoke to the crowd, “As I said this morning in our worship service when the voice of hate speaks loudly, the voices of love cannot be silenced.”

The peace rally in front of the Post Office drew residents of Lewisburg and the surrounding areas to stand in solidarity with the counter protesters in Virginia. There were multiple peace rallies held across the country Sunday.